Kerry haulier doesn’t know if UK has facilities to get stranded hauliers home for Christmas

A Kerry haulier says she doesn’t know if the UK will have the facilities to get hauliers, who are currently stuck there, home for Christmas.

Orla McAuliffe, assistant transport manager with McAuliffe Trucking in Castleisland, says there are hundreds of Irish hauliers stranded in the UK at the moment.

Ms McAuliffe added the closed borders have added to what is a very stressful time for hauliers, with the Brexit transition period set to end in 9 days.

She added McAuliffe Trucking is currently trying to get one of its drivers back from Germany in time for Christmas.