Kerry hairdressers march on the Dáil over VAT increase

Hairdressers from Kerry marched on the Dáil today to protest at the increase in the industry’s VAT rate.

The 9% hospitality VAT rate was increased to 13.5% in the Budget; this covers hairdressers and barbers.

The Hairdressing Council of Ireland, which organised today’s event, says this is coupled with a rise in the minimum wage and an increase in the rate of employers PRSI contributions.





Sean Taaffe who has salons in Killarney, Tralee and Killorglin was at today’s march outside the Dáil; he told Radio Kerry’s John Drummey that it’ll drive hairdressers and customers into the black market.

Kerry Independent TDs Danny and Michael Healy-Rae addressed those gathered.

Danny Healy Rae says he’ll aim to bring up the increase when the Finance Bill is discussed in the Dáil.