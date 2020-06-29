Kerry hairdressers braced for surge as they reopen

Hairdressers, barbers, beauty salons, hotels, restaurants and pubs serving food were among the Kerry businesses to reopen today.

As part of phase three of easing the COVID lockdown, churches, creches, museums and galleries were also given the green light to reopen.

But the public is being asked continue social distancing, practice hand hygiene and to wear facemasks more often.

Emma Quirke reopened her hair salon in Tralee this morning for the first time since March 20th.

She says there is a huge demand for appointments: