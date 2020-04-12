Kerry guidance counsellor says postponing Leaving Certificate exams was correct decision

A career guidance counsellor from Kerry says postponing the Leaving Certificate exams gives students more time to prepare.

The Leaving Cert exams have been pushed back to late July or early August, while the Junior Certificate exams have been cancelled.

Billy Ryle, a guidance counsellor from Tralee, says it’s the correct decision, given the current circumstances.

Mr Ryle says students now have more time to prepare, along with a degree of certainty about the future.

He adds, however, that students are faced with an unusually long academic year as a result.