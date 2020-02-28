Kerry Groupings Revealed For Airtricity U13 & 15 Leagues

Kerry have discovered their opponents for the Airtricity U13 and U15 Leagues.

Both Kingdom sides are in Groups 3.

The 13s are to play each of Cork City, Shamrock Rovers, Waterford, Wexford and

UCD 3 times.

The top two from each of the 3 groups, plus the two best 3rd place teams, will be split into 2 groups of 4, with semi-finals and final to follow.

The Shield will run off a similar format for the remaining clubs.

In the 15s Kerry will play twice against Cobh Ramblers, Cork City, Limerick

Shamrock Rovers, Waterford, Wexford, Carlow/Kilkenny and UCD.

A Shield competition will be organized for the remaining teams.

Both Kerry teams start their season on Sunday March 22nd; the 13s go to Waterford while the 15s welcome Limerick.