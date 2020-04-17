Kerry Group will endeavour to maintain all milk processing operations

Kerry Group says it will endeavour to maintain all processing operations and essential services to milk suppliers during the current pandemic.

The company dropped its March milk price by two cents a litre; the country’s other big milk processors also announced cuts as coronavirus uncertainty continues to impact the dairy sector.

Irish dairy farmers are concerned about further milk price cuts as they enter their peak months of production.

In the US and UK some farmers have been forced to dump milk due to a drop in demand.

Farming organisations are calling for concrete support from the EU for both dairy and beef farmers as their incomes are hit by the pandemic.

Kerry Group says overall market return has significantly reduced as food service outlets are closed; it adds it is conscious that issues related to the outbreak are of great concern to milk suppliers and its employees.