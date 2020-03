Kerry group water schemes are being advised to prepare contingency plans.

The National Federation of Group Water Schemes (NFGWS) is advising schemes to prepare plans, which will ensure their services are maintained during the current pandemic.

It says treated water in rural homes is essential for sanitation and, therefore, maintaining a safe and secure water supply is critical.

There are over 70 group water schemes in Kerry, the majority of which are seeking to be taken on by Irish Water.