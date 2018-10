Kerry Group says it will try to secure replacement business for one of its UK plants after it was unsuccessful in winning a tender with Tesco UK.

The factory in Burton on Trent had supplied oriental ready meals to Tesco UK, which recently put the contract out to tender.

Production will transfer to a new supplier over the next 8 or 9 months.





A spokesperson for Kerry Group says the company will now try to secure replacement business to ensure that production can be maintained at the facility.