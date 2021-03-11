Kerry Group unable to register ‘Kerrymaid’ trademark in mainland Europe

The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that Kerry Group is unable to register the trademark ‘Kerrymaid’ for use in mainland Europe.

Ornua, which owns a trademark for its Kerrygold butter in the EU, opposed Kerry Group’s trademark bid.

This judgment means the Tralee-headquartered company is unable to register the trademark in the EU outside of Ireland and Britain, as it found it may cause confusion in non-English speaking countries.

The judgement followed an appeal by Kerry Group against a decision of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in July 2019.