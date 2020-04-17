Kerry Group to stream AGM online

Kerry Group is to stream its AGM online due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The meeting had been due to take place on Thursday April 30th in the Brandon Hotel in Tralee; this has been cancelled.

Kerry Group says the AGM will now take place at 2.30pm on the same date with the minimum necessary quorum of three shareholders at its Global Technology & Innovation Centre in Naas.

No shareholder should attempt to attend the meeting, which will be streamed live online

Shareholders, who provide their Shareholder Reference Number, can use this to listen to proceedings but will not be able to vote or ask questions.

Shareholders are asked to submit their questions before April 27th and proxy votes before April 28th.

For further instructions on proxy voting click here

If shareholders have queries on voting please contact the Group Secretary’s office by phone on +353 66 718 2000, by email at [email protected] or by writing to the Group Secretary at Kerry Group plc, Prince’s Street, Tralee Co. Kerry.

Before the AGM, shareholders may submit questions by email to [email protected] or by posting them to the above address to be received no later than 27 April 2020.

The shareholder’s SRN must be quoted on all questions.