Kerry Group says safety of staff in China is first priority during coronavirus outbreak

Kerry Group says its first priority in China is the safety of its staff and their families during the current coronavirus outbreak.

The global taste and nutrition and consumer foods group, which is headquartered in Tralee, today published it preliminary statement of results for 2019.

Kerry Group CEO, Edmond Scanlon says the company is pleased with its business performance and strategic development last year.

Group revenue increased by 9.6% to €7.2 billion.

Taste and Nutrition grew by 4% but consumer foods saw a 2.2% volume reduction; free cash flow jumped from almost €450 million in 2018 to €515 million last year.

The company says consumers are demanded more than ever before and traditional business models are being challenged.

Last December, a major planned acquisition of the nutrition division of DuPont didn’t go ahead after the US multinational opted to merge with a different organisation.

Kerry Group has five plants in China employing 1,100 people and has been working with its team to manage ongoing developments relating to coronavirus.

The company says the safety of staff and their families is the first priority and all appropriate protective measures are being taken at its facilities.

Currently, Kerry Group believes there will be a small impact on its business in China and this has been reflected in their first quarter estimates.

It expects to achieve adjusted earnings per share growth in 2020 of 5% to 9% on a constant currency basis.