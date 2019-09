Groups representing Travellers believe there is a ‘mental health and suicide crisis’ within the community.

The first meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Key Issues facing Travellers is taking place, which is focusing on mental health.

Dr Brigid Quilligan from the Kerry Travellers Health and Community Development Project says they carried out a survey of 61 local travellers ahead of today’s hearing.

She says every one of them had been impacted by suicide: