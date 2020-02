Kerry Group says the leading milk price commitment will continue to be part of any future deal with milk suppliers.

In December, an interim agreement was reached between Kerry Group and Kerry Co-op in relation to milk prices.

It was agreed that Kerry Group would make a goodwill payment of 3 cent per litre to milk suppliers for the previous five years; issuing of that payment began last month.

The Irish Farmers Journal is today reporting that this commitment will be part of any future deal.