Kerry Group says good progress made in milk price discussions

Several placards were hung on the gate of Kerry Group headquarters in Tralee this morning for a short time.

The group of milk suppliers are unhappy at the pace of negotiations between Kerry Group and the Kerry Co-op Leading Milk Price Committee following the conclusion of an arbitration process in September focused on the 2015 milk price.

Jerome Crowley from Beaufort claims that Kerry Group broke its commitment to pay the leading milk price in March and April and this shows management is not serious about bringing these negotiations to a conclusion.

A spokesperson for Kerry Group, a goodwill payment made to suppliers in January was to allow for a timeframe for discussions with regard to future milk price arrangements to secure a better outcome for all parties.

The talks have been somewhat impacted by COVID-19 but the spokesperson says good progress has been made.