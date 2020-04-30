Kerry Group reports revenue growth

Kerry Group has reported revenue growth of 3.4% in its Q1 Interim Management Statement published this morning.

Group trading margins were maintained and business volume growth was up 0.2%.

However, earnings guidance has been withdrawn due to uncertainty around the duration and impact of COVID-19.

Chief Executive Officer Edmond Scanlon said the COVID-19 pandemic is a truly unprecedented event but that Kerry Group had taken early and decisive action and its global supply chain remains robust.

He said that the Group had made a strong start to the year, but since March the restrictions on movement had significantly impacted customer demand beyond China and across the foodservice channel.

Mr Scanlon said that based on the current restrictions, they expect the impact on the second quarter performance to be more significant than the first quarter.

He said that he was very proud of staffs’ response to the challenge and the Groups actions have enhanced Kerry’s role as customers most valued partner.