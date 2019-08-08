Kerry Group reports profits after tax of €239.4 million for first half of year

Kerry Group has reported profit after tax of €239.4 million for the first half of the year, up 5.5% on the same period last year.

The figures for the global food group were unveiled in its interim management report for the half year ending June 30th.

Growth was reported across all sectors.

The nutrition and consumer food group credited the positive interim results with the company’s ability to meet rapidly evolving consumer needs.

Kerry Group also reported the interim dividend per share increased 11.9% to 23.5 cent.