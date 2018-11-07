Kerry Group reports 3.5 percent growth in business volumes in first nine months of this year

Kerry Group has reported 3.5percent growth in business volumes in its Interim

Management Statement for the first nine months of this year.

The company’s Chief Executive Edmond Scanlon, says the company was pleased with its performance so far in 2018, with volume growth well ahead of its markets.

The company has maintained its trading margin, despite its consumer goods division taking a hit due to weaker sterling.

Mr Scanlon says Kerry was encouraged by the progress it had made during the year and reaffirmed the company’s full year 2018 guidance of adjusted earnings per share growth of 7percent to 10 percent in constant currency.