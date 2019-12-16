Kerry Group reportedly loses out in bid to acquire part of a major US company.

Kerry Group is reported to have lost out in its bid to acquire part of a major US company.

The global ingredients, taste, nutrition and consumer foods company, which has its headquarters in Tralee, had been the leading contender to take over a division of US chemicals giant DuPont.

At over €22 billion, it’s believed it would have been the biggest deal carried out by an Iseq listed company.

However, according to Bloomberg, the group has opted instead to merge its nutrition division with the New York-based International Flavors & Fragrances, or IFF.