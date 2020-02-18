Kerry Group posts preliminary profits of over €900 million

Kerry Group has posted preliminary profits of over €900 million.

Its Preliminary Statement of Results for 2019 shows group revenue was €7.2 billion, representing growth of 9.6%.

Its taste and nutrition income stream showed growth of 4%, while revenue from consumer foods was up 2.2%.

The group has posted a trading profit of €903 million, reflecting growth of over 12%.

Chief Executive Officer Edmond Scanlon says significant progress was made right across its strategic growth priorities of taste, nutrition, foodservice and developing markets.