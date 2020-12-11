Kerry Group makes commitment for 100% renewable electricity

Kerry Group is committing to use 100% renewable electricity by 2025.

The global taste and nutrition company, which has its headquarters in Tralee, has joined RE100; a global initiative bringing together the world’s most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity.

The target will reduce Kerry’s carbon footprint by over one million tonnes between now and 2025.

Kerry recently launched a major sustainability strategy called Beyond the Horizon through which it aims to reach over two billion people with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030.