Kerry group launches ‘No Fake News’ campaign

By
radiokerrynews
-

A Kerry organisation, which supports the integration of international communities into  society, has launched a campaign against fake news.

Tralee International Resource Centre says its ‘No Fake News’ campaign sets out the facts concerning immigration, asylum seekers, the Traveller community and other matters affecting minorities.

They’re presenting candidates running in the Kerry constituency with a fact sheet so that when they’re on the campaign trail, they can counter comments that vilify minority groups.

