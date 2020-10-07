Kerry Group launches major sustainability strategy

Kerry Group says it aims to provide sustainable nutrition to two billion people every day by 2030.

In an online press conference earlier, the global taste and nutrition company has announced a new brand identity and major sustainability strategy called Beyond the Horizon.

It includes a commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions by a third by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Kerry will also be ensuring that all plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

CEO Edmond Scanlon, who is from Brosna, says a consumer revolution is reshaping the food industry and everyone has a part to play in sustainability: