Kerry Group keeping AGM plans under constant review due to coronavirus

Kerry Group says it is keeping plans for its AGM in Tralee under constant review during the current coronavirus outbreak.

The event is due to be held in the Brandon Hotel on April 30th.

The company, which has its headquarters in Tralee, employs over 26,000 and has more than 150 manufacturing locations around the world.

Kerry Group’s 2019 annual report shows group revenue of €7.2 billion, up from 6.6 billion the previous year.

82% of the revenue is from the taste and nutrition sector and the remainder comes from consumer foods.

Trading profit is up 12% to €903 million and free cash flow stood at €515 million.

The total dividend per share is up 12% to 78.6 cent.

Kerry Group CEO, Edmond Scanlon, who saw his pay package increase to just under €4million last year, said 2019 saw the groundswell of support for climate action translated into consumer sentiment.

