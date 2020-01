Kerry Group milk suppliers are to receive a goodwill payment from next week.

The payment was agreed during discussions between Kerry Group and Kerry Co-op following an arbitration process around the price paid to suppliers for milk dating back to 2015.

The payment is based on the average annual milk supplied by individual suppliers from 2015 to 2019 inclusive.

Meanwhile, Kerry Group has increased its December milk price by 1 cent per litre to 31.5 cent including VAT.