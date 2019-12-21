Kerry Group criticised in report on human rights shortfalls among world’s largest companies

Kerry Group has been criticised in an international report on human rights shortfalls among the world’s largest companies.

The Corporate Human Rights Benchmark measures how companies perform across indicators based on UN Guiding Principles on Human Rights.

Kerry Group, the only Irish company included in this year’s benchmark, scored 18.4 out of 100, putting it at the lower end of the table.

The company scored poorly in the transparency category; a high score would demonstrate a company’s willingness to disclose information.

A high rating also gives credit to companies that use existing good practice reporting frameworks.

The report does say low scores do not mean that bad practices are present, but that the researchers were unable to identify required information in public documentation.