Kerry Group considering selling foods business according to reports

It’s being reported that Kerry Group is considering selling its consumer foods business, Kerry Foods.

The Kerry Foods business sells meat and dairy products.

According to reports, the meat and convenience meals division may be sold, and the dairy products operation spun out into a new joint business venture with Kerry Co-Op.

Sources indicated to Bloomberg that the foods business as a whole could be valued in the billions of euros.

Kerry Group has told Radio Kerry that it does not comment on rumours or speculation.