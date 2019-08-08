Kerry Group to closely monitor potential impacts of Brexit

Kerry Group says it will continue to closely monitor the potential implications of the UK’s anticipated exit from the EU on October 31st.

The global taste and nutrition and consumer foods group, which has its headquarters in Tralee, published its interim management report for the half year ended June 30th.

Group revenue has increased 3.3% to €3.6 billion and a dividend per share of 23.5 cent has been approved for payment in November to shareholders.

The company says it actively manages all risks including Brexit.

Kerry Group CEO, Edmund Scanlon says they are pleased with business performance in the period with growth ahead of the market.