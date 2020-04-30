Kerry Group CEO says innovation pipeline in place to drive growth post COVID-19

The CEO of Kerry Group says the company has an innovation pipeline in place to drive growth once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

The company today held its AGM in its Global Technology and Innovation Centre in Naas and it was streamed online to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

Kerry Group has withdrawn earnings guidance due to uncertainty around the duration and impact of COVID-19.

CEO Edmund Scanlon said the company came into 2020 with good momentum and had strong growth prior to the lockdown in March.

Mr Scanlon said COVID-19 will continue to impact on their business and he said he’s proud and inspired by the response of Kerry Group staff.

He says 8,000 staff around the world are working from home and measures have been taken in all manufacturing sites to protect workers: