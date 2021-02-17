Kerry Group announces 150 redundancies

Kerry Group has announced 150 redundancies at facilities in Naas and Charleville.

The company’s statement says that as it continues to grow its footprint across the world through organic and acquisitional growth it has become necessary to make organisational changes to reflect its evolution.

It has announced that it is to expand and centralise its shared services function, with teams primarily being located in two new locations. As a result, Kerry Group says it’s anticipated that up to 150 people who are currently based in Ireland will be made redundant over the next 6 -12 months.

The new shared services function, which will primarily be located in facilities in Mexico and Malaysia, will include elements of finance, human resources and regulatory.

Kerry Group says it will work closely with its employees and representative groups to support everyone over the coming period, providing severance packages and outplacement services including training, interview skills and coaching. It says it will also work with industry partners across the region to identify future employment opportunities.