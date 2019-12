There was a Kerry winner last night at Curraheen Park in Cork.

Harry’s Buddy for Frank O’Doherty from Killarney won the opening race from Trap 1 in a time of 29:55.

In Shelbourne Park tonight, Pestana for Des Grace from Tralee will run from Trap 1 and Tide Will Turn for the Flynn Syndicate in Tarbert will go from Trap 5 – both in the 9th race.