Kerry greyhound rehoming agency to continue receiving financial support

The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust has pledged to maintain and enhance its support to private rehoming agencies across the country.

The IRGT provides financial assistance to help with the cost of preparing a greyhound for rehoming to numerous private Irish rehoming agencies, including the Home for Unwanted Greyhounds in Lixnaw.

The Trust are now calling on any private rehoming organisations looking for financial support to submit funding proposals.

Welfare Manager of the Irish Greyhound Board, Barry Coleman, says the continued assistance will ensure as many retired Irish greyhounds as possible can find loving homes after their racing careers.