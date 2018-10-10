Kerry Greyhound Industry Set To Benefit From Increased IGB Funding

Over 680 greyhound owners and trainers in Kerry are set to benefit from the additional 800-thousand euro in funding to the Irish Greyhound Industry announced in yesterday’s Budget.

The Irish Greyhound Board has been allocated €16.8 million in total for 2019, which it says will help continue the implementation of its Strategic Plan 2018-2022.

The extra funding will be targeted at a range of initiatives including increased investment in stadia, wider marketing and actions to further enhance greyhound welfare.





There are currently 636 owners and 50 trainers currently active in the sport in Kerry.