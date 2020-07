The completion of two greenways in Kerry will be delayed due to COVID-19.

Works on the Tralee to Fenit and North Kerry Greenway projects had to be suspended for almost ten weeks due to public health guidelines; works have now recommenced with additional safety measures.

Kerry County Council says the suspension of works and the need for additional measures has delayed the completion of the projects until at least Autumn 2021.

The update followed a request from Fianna Fáil Cllr Jimmy Moloney.