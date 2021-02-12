Kerry Green rep says other solutions needed for dealing with gorse

A Kerry Green party representative says other solutions to dealing with gorse must be pursued.

This week, fires have been reported across the county with Kerry Fire Service attending 28 blazes on Wednesday night alone.

Green party representative, Cleo Murphy says gorse burning is a highly dangerous method of managing land and alternative methods of dealing with overgrown scrub must be explored.

Ms Murphy says a possible solution is managed grazing using cattle, horses and goats where appropriate.

She says trial work is being carried out as part of the Hen Harrier Conservation Project and the MacGillycuddy Reeks project.