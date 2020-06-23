Kerry Green Party representative says Mark Ruffalo isn’t interfering in Irish politics

A Kerry Green Party representative says Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo isn’t trying to interfere in Irish politics.

The Hulk actor addressed an online meeting organised by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan last night.

Mark Ruffalo is a prominent anti-fracking campaigner and urged members of the Greens to support the Programme for Government.

The programme states Shannon LNG will be withdrawn from the EU Projects of Common Interest list in 2021, if a coalition between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens is formed.

Kerry Green Party representative Cleo Murphy, is supporting the Programme for Government.

She says fracked gas, which is alleged would be used in the Shannon LNG terminal, has decimated Mark Ruffalo’s own community:

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy says it was wrong of the Green Party leader Eamon Ryan to invite the Hollywood star to speak at the event.

Cllr Sheehy says he fails to see how Mark Ruffalo can empathise with the people of North Kerry.

He says we do need to move towards renewable energy, but says Shannon LNG is a red-line issue and North Kerry has been abandoned for years.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy says there’s a wrongful conflation of the LNG project with fracking: