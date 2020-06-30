Kerry Green Party rep believes Eamon Ryan is right person to lead the party

A Kerry Green Party representative believes Eamon Ryan is the right person to lead their party into government.

Cleo Murphy ran in last year’s local elections in Kenmare, and was the party’s candidate for Kerry in February’s General Election.

The Green Party is facing a leadership challenge, with ballot papers being sent out to party members in the first week of July, and an election count due to place on July 23rd.

The party’s constitution requires that nominations for party leadership be opened after a general election; deputy leader Catherine Martin is to run against party leader Eamon Ryan.

Cleo Murphy has nominated Eamon Ryan for leadership, but says she would be happy to support Catherine Martin.