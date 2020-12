The Kerry branch of the Green Party has appointed a new chairperson.

Anluan Dunne from Tralee was appointed at the branch’s recent AGM.

Mr Dunne already sits on the Joint Policing Committee and the board of Tralee Tidy Towns, and is an active member of the Kerry Cycling Campaign.

He says he’s delighted to take on the role, and has a determined interest in bettering the county environmentally, socially, and economically.