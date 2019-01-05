Kerry had the greatest amount of rainfall nationally in December.

Met Eireann’s monthly summary for the last month of 2018 reveals that 278mm of rain fell at Valentia Observatory, well above the long-term average.

According to Met Eireann, the southern half of the country received higher-than-usual levels of rainfall, with Valentia recording a level of 168% of the long-term average.





The wettest day in Kerry last month was the 17th, when over 50mm of rain fell at the South Kerry weather station.

Christmas Eve was the warmest day in December, when temperatures reached just over 14 degrees at Valentia; this was one of the highest readings nationally.

It was a warm month overall: average temperatures in Kerry were 2.2% higher than the long-term average.

Nationally, the strongest wind speed in December was in Co Cork, where a speed of 113km/h was recorded.