Kerry GPs have an important role to play to help older people get more active

Kerry GPs have an important role to play in helping older people get more active, according to health experts.

A seminar organised by the Institute of Public Health in Ireland (IPH) presented research examining how older people can increase their levels of physical activity.

Just 26% of older people across the country report taking part in healthy levels of weekly physical activity.





Dr Andrew Boyd, from the Royal College of General Practitioners, is encouraging GPs to focus on getting older people in Kerry more active as our population ages.