Kerry GP welcomes move to Level 3 of living with COVID plan

A Kerry GP has welcomed the Government’s decision to move to Level 3 of the national framework for living with COVID-19.

Dr Eamonn Shanahan, who is based in Farranfore, has noticed an increase in COVID-19 cases and in those seeking a coronavirus test recently.

He believes moving the country to Level 3 was the right decision:





Meanwhile, Kevin Cotter of Kirby’s Brogue Inn, Tralee says there’s still a lot of confusion following this announcement by Government.

Mr Cotter says it wasn’t initially clear when the Level 3 restrictions were coming into place.

He says initial reports stated they’d be in place from midnight last night, however, the restrictions are only coming into effect at midnight tonight.

Kevin Cotter says Level 3 will mean they’ll have to close their doors again, adding his main concern now is for his staff: