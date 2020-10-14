Kerry GP warns that people must self-isolate, even if COVID is not-detected in test results

A Kerry GP is warning people they may have to still self-isolate, even if they’ve received a ‘not-detected’ COVID-19 result.

The COVID-19 test results come back as ‘detected’ or ‘not-detected’.

Dr Eamonn Shanahan, who is based in Farranfore, says one in five people who get a ‘not-detected’ result, actually do have the virus.

He says the virus can be in a person’s system, but may not show up for a number of days after they contract it.

Dr Eamonn Shanahan has also noticed employers are now seeking tests to prove their employees don’t have the virus.

However, he says the COVID test doesn’t work that way: