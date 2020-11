A Kerry GP is urging parents to avail of the flu vaccine for their children.

The nasal vaccine is for children up to the age of 13, but there have been calls by the Irish Pharmacy Union to expand this to include teenagers.

Nationally the uptake of the child flu vaccine has been low, and this trend is also seen in Kerry.

Killarney GP, Dr Gary Stack says getting children vaccinated may prevent them having to self-isolate if they have flu or COVID-19 symptoms.