A Kerry GP says it is inevitable that there will be a confirmed case of coronavirus in Ireland.

Dr Eamonn Shanahan says the vast majority of people who contract the virus will recover.

However, the Farranfore GP says the greatest danger presented by Covid-19 is to older people, especially those with existing medical conditions.

Dr Shanahan says the important thing is to minimise the spread of the virus by practising good hygiene and hand washing: