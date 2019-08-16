Kerry GP questions HSE claim doctors continue to refer patients for suspended UHK service

A Kerry GP is questioning the HSE’s claims that doctors are continuing to refer patients for DEXA scans in Tralee despite the service being suspended.

€110,000 was fundraised for the machine which has been lying idle at University Hospital Kerry, as there are no radiographers to operate it.

In 2016 and 2017, almost 500 (202 in 2016 and 290 in 2017) DEXA scans were carried out at University Hospital Kerry, before an increasing shortage of radiographers resulted in the suspension of the service in late 2017.

Last August the HSE stated there were 317 people on the waiting list for a DEXA scan at UHK; they say there are now over 800 patients.

The HSE has refused a Freedom of Information request by Radio Kerry News to release correspondence around the scanner.

They say that despite communications with GPs regarding the suspension of the service, the department continues to receive DEXA scan referrals from GPs and in-house hospital consultants.

Dr Donal Daly, a GP in Listowel, says doctors are well aware of the suspension of the service at UHK, and says he’s been referring patients to Limerick or the Bon Secours in Tralee.

He’s blamed poor communications by the HSE for the long waiting list in Tralee.