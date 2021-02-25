Kerry Government TD says restrictions should be relaxed in areas where virus numbers are low

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says there should be a relaxation of some restrictions for this county and others that have done well in bringing the virus under control.

Deputy Griffin paid tribute to the work done by the people of Kerry in suppressing COVID-19 since Christmas.

Kerry has the lowest 14-day incidence rate per 100 thousand in the country.

The TD says lifting restrictions for low-risk activities like the 5-kilometre travel limit and click and collect would be an incentive to people to adhere to the guidelines

The Deputy Government Chief Whip says that communication from the Government in relation to the virus has been poor in recent times which is leading to frustration among the public.

But Deputy Griffin is pleading with people to stay the course to keep infection levels down.

He says we’re on course to have 2 million people vaccinated by the end of April which he says will change the landscape.