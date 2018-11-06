Kerry Golfer Named 2019 PGA Cup Vice Captain

Waterville’s David Higgins has been named as a vice captain of the Great Britain & Ireland team for the 2019 PGA Cup.

Higgins will join up with fellow former European Tour player Rob Coles as vice captain to Cameron Clark in Texas next September.

Great Britain & Ireland will be bidding to make history by winning three consecutive matches in the competition.





Higgins was one of the standout performers last year, claiming three-and-half points on his PGA Cup debut, as Great Britain & Ireland comfortably beat the United States.