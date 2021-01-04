Kerry Golf Weekly Winners Round Up

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kenmare

Kenmare Golf Clubs Christmas Classic

Overall Winners
Alan Sheehy, Kevin Lynch, Micheál Munnelly, Dermot Healy. 102Pts.

Best Men’s Team
Sean Murphy, Colin Coady, John Granville, Thomas O’Sullivan 102Pts

Best Mixed Team
Brian Long, Danny Long, Delia Long, Grainne Crowley 91 Pts

Best Men’s Team Including Seniors
Bernard Hourihan, Noel Crowley, Sean Crowley, Tommy Crowley 89 Points

Ballybunion

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies 14 Hole Competition – Tuesday 22nd December 2020 – Old Course

1st Margaret McAuliffe (15) 28pts

