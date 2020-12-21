Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
Men’s Results.
15 Hole Stableford Boland Mini Hamper
1st Patrick O’Mahony (36) 36pts
2nd Mark Granville (10) 35pts OCB
Best Gross John Duggan (2) *60 Gross (Par 58 +2)
3rd Shane Dalton (17) 35pts
Best Senior Sean Finn (15)31pts
Handicaps are Course Handicaps adjusted to reflect a 15-Hole White Course/
Ladies Results.
Sunday 20th Dec 12 Hole S/ford Bottle Comp.
Winner:
Noreen Crowley (17) 23 points
Next week – 4 Person Team event, 26th to 31st, any combinations, with re-entry.
Ballybunion
Monday 14th – Sunday 20th December 2020
Men’s Competitions:
Mixed Hamper Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Saturday 19th December 2020 – Old Course
1st P Enright, E O’Shaughnessy, M Cronin & J Dennihan
55 3/8
2nd P Morkan, J Shier, H Costello & M Hickey Keane
56 3/8
3rd G Keane, J Haugh, S Corcoran & P Lawlor
58 1/8
Mixed Hamper Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Saturday 19th December 2020 – Cashen Course
1st A Bennett, C Liston, T Healy & C Morrissey 55
2nd M Barrett, B M Keane, T Sheehan & M Reen 55 1/8
3rd S O’Connor, P Dee, C O’Halloran & L Canty 56 1/4
Men’s Hamper Sponsored by John J Galvin Sunday 20th December 2020 – Old Course
1st Michael Jones (22) 38pts
2nd Michael J McCarthy (17) 37pts
3rd Ignatius O’Brien (20) 37pts
Best Gross Senan Carroll (+3) 35pts
4th Sean C O’Sullivan (14) 36pts
5th Michael Riordan (18) 36pts
6th Tom Keane (17) 35pts
7th Donal Liston (7) 35pts
8th Aiden O’Carroll (1) 35pts
9th Shane O’Connor (12) 34pts
Men’s Hamper Sponsored by John J Galvin Sunday 20th December 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Brian Slattery (5) 39pts
2nd Bryan Hickey (6) 38pts
3rd Conor McAuliffe (12) 37pts
Best Gross Padraig Quille (7) 29pts
4th Thomas Toomey (19) 37pts
5th Shay Downes (9) 37pts
6th John Joy (16) 37pts
7th Eamonn Fitzmaurice (19) 36pts
8th Gerard Rowan (22) 36pts
9th Eddie Moylan (21) 35pts
Fixtures:
Men’s Turkey Scramble Sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction – Sunday 27th December 2020 – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies 14 Hole Competition – Tuesday 15th December 2020 – Old Course
1st Catherine Morrissey (30) 30pts
2nd Margaret McAuliffe (15) 28pts
3rd Marie Benn (30) 27pts
4th Georgina Keane (30) 26pts (B/5 12pts)
Fixtures:
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 29th December 2020 – Old Course
Ladies Christmas Hamper (Team of 3) Sponsored by Spar Market Street Listowel Saturday 2nd January 2021 – Old Course
Killarney
Results from AIB Christmas Hampers Competition, Stableford 13holes, Mahony”s Point
1. Lorna O Leary PH 20 – 28 pts (last 3 holes )
2 & BG. Mairead Martin PH +2 – 28 pts
3. Lora Beth Molloy PH 20 -27 pts (last 9 Holes)
4. Noreen O Callaghan PH10 – 27 pts ( last 9 Holes)
5.Ann Stuart PH 12 – 27 pts
6.Amy Arthur PH 5 – 26 pts ( last 9 Holes )
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Ó Catháin Iasc Teo, An Daingean
Gents
White Tees:
Overall Winner: Daniel O’Reilly (13) 40pts
Division 1 (H/Caps to 9.0): Thomas Ashe (5) 35pts
Division 2 (H/Caps 9.1 to 19): Paul McPhilimy (21) 39pts
Division 3 (H/Caps 19.1 +): Donie O’Sullivan (30) 39pts
Yellow Tees
Winner: Seán Ruiséal (24) 35pts
Ladies
9 Hole Singles S/Ford: Club Sponsored
1. Rosemary Harrington 20pts
2. Maighread Uí Chiobháin 18pts
3. Kate O’Connor 17pts