Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

15 Hole Stableford Boland Mini Hamper

1st Patrick O’Mahony (36) 36pts

2nd Mark Granville (10) 35pts OCB

Best Gross John Duggan (2) *60 Gross (Par 58 +2)

3rd Shane Dalton (17) 35pts

Best Senior Sean Finn (15)31pts

Handicaps are Course Handicaps adjusted to reflect a 15-Hole White Course/

Ladies Results.

Sunday 20th Dec 12 Hole S/ford Bottle Comp.

Winner:

Noreen Crowley (17) 23 points

Next week – 4 Person Team event, 26th to 31st, any combinations, with re-entry.

Ballybunion

Monday 14th – Sunday 20th December 2020

Men’s Competitions:

Mixed Hamper Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Saturday 19th December 2020 – Old Course

1st P Enright, E O’Shaughnessy, M Cronin & J Dennihan

55 3/8

2nd P Morkan, J Shier, H Costello & M Hickey Keane

56 3/8

3rd G Keane, J Haugh, S Corcoran & P Lawlor

58 1/8

Mixed Hamper Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Saturday 19th December 2020 – Cashen Course

1st A Bennett, C Liston, T Healy & C Morrissey 55

2nd M Barrett, B M Keane, T Sheehan & M Reen 55 1/8

3rd S O’Connor, P Dee, C O’Halloran & L Canty 56 1/4

Men’s Hamper Sponsored by John J Galvin Sunday 20th December 2020 – Old Course

1st Michael Jones (22) 38pts

2nd Michael J McCarthy (17) 37pts

3rd Ignatius O’Brien (20) 37pts

Best Gross Senan Carroll (+3) 35pts

4th Sean C O’Sullivan (14) 36pts

5th Michael Riordan (18) 36pts

6th Tom Keane (17) 35pts

7th Donal Liston (7) 35pts

8th Aiden O’Carroll (1) 35pts

9th Shane O’Connor (12) 34pts

Men’s Hamper Sponsored by John J Galvin Sunday 20th December 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Brian Slattery (5) 39pts

2nd Bryan Hickey (6) 38pts

3rd Conor McAuliffe (12) 37pts

Best Gross Padraig Quille (7) 29pts

4th Thomas Toomey (19) 37pts

5th Shay Downes (9) 37pts

6th John Joy (16) 37pts

7th Eamonn Fitzmaurice (19) 36pts

8th Gerard Rowan (22) 36pts

9th Eddie Moylan (21) 35pts

Fixtures:

Men’s Turkey Scramble Sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction – Sunday 27th December 2020 – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies 14 Hole Competition – Tuesday 15th December 2020 – Old Course

1st Catherine Morrissey (30) 30pts

2nd Margaret McAuliffe (15) 28pts

3rd Marie Benn (30) 27pts

4th Georgina Keane (30) 26pts (B/5 12pts)

Fixtures:

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 29th December 2020 – Old Course

Ladies Christmas Hamper (Team of 3) Sponsored by Spar Market Street Listowel Saturday 2nd January 2021 – Old Course

Killarney

Results from AIB Christmas Hampers Competition, Stableford 13holes, Mahony”s Point

1. Lorna O Leary PH 20 – 28 pts (last 3 holes )

2 & BG. Mairead Martin PH +2 – 28 pts

3. Lora Beth Molloy PH 20 -27 pts (last 9 Holes)

4. Noreen O Callaghan PH10 – 27 pts ( last 9 Holes)

5.Ann Stuart PH 12 – 27 pts

6.Amy Arthur PH 5 – 26 pts ( last 9 Holes )

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Ó Catháin Iasc Teo, An Daingean

Gents

White Tees:

Overall Winner: Daniel O’Reilly (13) 40pts

Division 1 (H/Caps to 9.0): Thomas Ashe (5) 35pts

Division 2 (H/Caps 9.1 to 19): Paul McPhilimy (21) 39pts

Division 3 (H/Caps 19.1 +): Donie O’Sullivan (30) 39pts

Yellow Tees

Winner: Seán Ruiséal (24) 35pts

Ladies

9 Hole Singles S/Ford: Club Sponsored

1. Rosemary Harrington 20pts

2. Maighread Uí Chiobháin 18pts

3. Kate O’Connor 17pts