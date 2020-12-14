Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
Results-Sunday 13th December 2020
Competition-Singles Stableford
Sponsored by: Club
1st Dominic McGillicuddy (5) 34 Pts
2nd John B. O’Shea (1) 33 Pts
3rd Michael Donnelly (15) 33 Pts
F9 Eddie Cagney (8) 20 Pts
B9 Seamus Kelly (21) 21 Pts
Maine valley members
Due to the course being closed over the weekend, the Christmas hamper will now become a two round competition. A players best card over the two rounds will now count.
The leading scores from round one were as follows:
Eamonn Courtney 28pts
Jer Joy 28pts
Tim O’Neill 26pts
Jerry Sheehan 25pts
Brendan Liam Hickey 25pts
Mark O’Sullivan 25pts
John J Courtney 25pts
Next week will be final round of Christmas hampers
Ross
Results:-On Dec 12th and 13th we held a Mini Hampers Single Stableford Competition and the winners were :-
1 Jonathan Casey 41 8
2 Leo Casey 40 13
3 Mikey O’Sullivan 40 13
4 Jim Morris 38 14
5 Alan Flynn 37 5
6 John Cuskelly 35 13.
Tralee
Mens results
Sunday 13th December (14 holes singles)
1St Bernard Keane 30 pts [10]
2 Colm Nagle 30 pts [15]
3 Michael G Sheehy 29 pts [9]
4 Colm Sheehy 29 pts [11]
Fixtures
Sunday 20th Dec. 14 holes club singles
Sunday /Monday 27 and 28th Christmas am am
Sunday 3rd Jan 14 Holes singles [Timesheet opens Monday 28]
Sunday 10 Jan. 14 Holes club fourball [Timesheet opens Monday 4th Jan.
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by: Management Committee
White Tees:
Overall Winner: Des Ball (20) 41pts
Division 1 ( h/caps to 9) Thomas Ashe (5) 28pts
Division 2 (h/caps 9.1 to 19.0) John O’Connor (13) 33pts
Division 3 (h/caps 19.1 to 54) John O’Riordan (33) 37pts
Kenmare
Thursday Autumn Gold Bernard Hourighan Prize
Mike Murphy 22pts
Men’s Results.
15 Hole S/F Dugan Christmas Hamper
1st. Charlie Vaughan (8) 37pts.
2nd. Jim O’Shea (20) 36pts. OCB
Best Gross. Charlie Vaughan (8) 59 (par 58)
3rd. Eugene O’Sullivan (21) 36pts.
Best Senior
Paul Brown (17) 33pts.
Ladies Results.
Autumn League
Winners: Clara Brosnan, Angela Cronin, Grainne Crowley and Nora May Harrington.
Sat/Sun 12th and 13th Dec. 12 Hole Stableford.
Turkey Comp: Sponsored by Paudie Randles .Main Street
Winner: Noreen Croeley (17) 21 points.