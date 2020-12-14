Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

Results-Sunday 13th December 2020

Competition-Singles Stableford

Sponsored by: Club

1st Dominic McGillicuddy (5) 34 Pts

2nd John B. O’Shea (1) 33 Pts

3rd Michael Donnelly (15) 33 Pts

F9 Eddie Cagney (8) 20 Pts

B9 Seamus Kelly (21) 21 Pts

Maine valley members

Due to the course being closed over the weekend, the Christmas hamper will now become a two round competition. A players best card over the two rounds will now count.

The leading scores from round one were as follows:

Eamonn Courtney 28pts

Jer Joy 28pts

Tim O’Neill 26pts

Jerry Sheehan 25pts

Brendan Liam Hickey 25pts

Mark O’Sullivan 25pts

John J Courtney 25pts

Next week will be final round of Christmas hampers

Ross

Results:-On Dec 12th and 13th we held a Mini Hampers Single Stableford Competition and the winners were :-

1 Jonathan Casey 41 8

2 Leo Casey 40 13

3 Mikey O’Sullivan 40 13

4 Jim Morris 38 14

5 Alan Flynn 37 5

6 John Cuskelly 35 13.

Tralee

Mens results

Sunday 13th December (14 holes singles)

1St Bernard Keane 30 pts [10]

2 Colm Nagle 30 pts [15]

3 Michael G Sheehy 29 pts [9]

4 Colm Sheehy 29 pts [11]

Fixtures

Sunday 20th Dec. 14 holes club singles

Sunday /Monday 27 and 28th Christmas am am

Sunday 3rd Jan 14 Holes singles [Timesheet opens Monday 28]

Sunday 10 Jan. 14 Holes club fourball [Timesheet opens Monday 4th Jan.

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by: Management Committee

White Tees:

Overall Winner: Des Ball (20) 41pts

Division 1 ( h/caps to 9) Thomas Ashe (5) 28pts

Division 2 (h/caps 9.1 to 19.0) John O’Connor (13) 33pts

Division 3 (h/caps 19.1 to 54) John O’Riordan (33) 37pts

Kenmare

Thursday Autumn Gold Bernard Hourighan Prize

Mike Murphy 22pts

Men’s Results.

15 Hole S/F Dugan Christmas Hamper

1st. Charlie Vaughan (8) 37pts.

2nd. Jim O’Shea (20) 36pts. OCB

Best Gross. Charlie Vaughan (8) 59 (par 58)

3rd. Eugene O’Sullivan (21) 36pts.

Best Senior

Paul Brown (17) 33pts.

Ladies Results.

Autumn League

Winners: Clara Brosnan, Angela Cronin, Grainne Crowley and Nora May Harrington.

Sat/Sun 12th and 13th Dec. 12 Hole Stableford.

Turkey Comp: Sponsored by Paudie Randles .Main Street

Winner: Noreen Croeley (17) 21 points.