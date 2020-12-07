Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

Results:- On Dec 5th and 6th we held a Single Stableford Competition and the winners were :-

1… Ger Murphy 39

2… John Ivory 39

3… Maurice Coffey 39

Ballyheigue Castle

Sunday we had the 3rd round of the Christmas Hampers. The top 10 after 3 rounds is

1 Cahill, Jonathan 62

2 Roche, Patrick 49

3 Reidy, Kyle 46

4 Dineen, Bernard 40

4 Kingston, Liam 40

6 Moriarty, Denis 39

7 O’Halloran, Enda 37

7 Flaherty, James 37

9 Maguire, Danny 35

9 O’Connor, Paul 35

Next Sunday is the 4th round of the CHristmas Hampers. Timesheet available online.

Killarney

Results from Sunday 6th December, stableford, Mahonys Point sponsored by Mug and Bean

1st & BG Corrina Griffin (1) 39 points

2nd Breda Duggan (26) 38 points

3rd Anne Moynihan Rudden (5) 38 points

4th Anne Stuart 9 16) 38 points

5th Kathleen Wrenn (20) 37 points

6thLora Beth Molloy ( 27) 37 points

7th Mary Sheehy (1) 37 points

Next Sunday 13th December is The Christmas Hampers Competition, stableford on Killeen kindly sponsored by AIB