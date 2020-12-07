Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
Results:- On Dec 5th and 6th we held a Single Stableford Competition and the winners were :-
1… Ger Murphy 39
2… John Ivory 39
3… Maurice Coffey 39
Ballyheigue Castle
Sunday we had the 3rd round of the Christmas Hampers. The top 10 after 3 rounds is
1 Cahill, Jonathan 62
2 Roche, Patrick 49
3 Reidy, Kyle 46
4 Dineen, Bernard 40
4 Kingston, Liam 40
6 Moriarty, Denis 39
7 O’Halloran, Enda 37
7 Flaherty, James 37
9 Maguire, Danny 35
9 O’Connor, Paul 35
Next Sunday is the 4th round of the CHristmas Hampers. Timesheet available online.
Killarney
Results from Sunday 6th December, stableford, Mahonys Point sponsored by Mug and Bean
1st & BG Corrina Griffin (1) 39 points
2nd Breda Duggan (26) 38 points
3rd Anne Moynihan Rudden (5) 38 points
4th Anne Stuart 9 16) 38 points
5th Kathleen Wrenn (20) 37 points
6thLora Beth Molloy ( 27) 37 points
7th Mary Sheehy (1) 37 points
Next Sunday 13th December is The Christmas Hampers Competition, stableford on Killeen kindly sponsored by AIB